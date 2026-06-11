Man enjoys ice cream on train for 20 minutes: ‘Why did no one stop him?’

A man was seen enjoying ice cream on the train despite rules prohibiting eating on public transport.

This has led a fellow commuter to question why nobody stopped the man.

Stomper Anonymous shared a 35-second video of the incident that occurred on the North-South Line on June 8 at around 4.50pm.

The man can be seen eating an ice cream cone while speaking to a male companion as the train approaches Yio Chu Kang MRT station.

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According to Anonymous, the man spent about 20 minutes eating the ice cream.

The Stomper asked: “Why did security officers and MRT staff not stop him from bringing ice cream onto the train? Why did his friend not ask him to stop eating?”

Anonymous noted that there are signs at MRT stations and on trains about the no-eating rule.

“Please post this (video) as a reminder not to eat on trains,” Anonymous told Stomp.

Eating and drinking is not allowed on the MRT. Offenders can be fined up to $500.

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