Man enjoys ‘big pack of fries’ in Choa Chu Kang Library a year after getting caught eating durian

A man was caught on camera eating fries in Choa Chu Kang Library on April 20.

Stomper Anonymous shared a video taken at around 7.25pm, showing the man sitting cross-legged on a chair and eating fries from a plastic bag placed on the table in front of him.

“He was eating a big pack of French fries in the library,” the Stomper recounted. “When staff approached him and asked him to leave, he just ignored them and continued eating.”

According to Anonymous, the man remained in the library until about 9pm, even after finishing his food.

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When contacted by Stomp, the National Library Board (NLB) said staff on the ground resolved the incident “without issue”, but declined to comment further.

Anonymous recognised the man as the same person who was caught eating durian at Choa Chu Kang Library on two occasions in 2025.

In both instances, the man was seen by Stomper Jian Wei eating durian while sitting cross-legged on a chair in the library. He appeared unfazed despite being approached by security officers.

In June 2025, NLB told Stomp: “We have been taking prompt action each time to engage the patron. We have also been engaging security personnel, including mall security, for further assistance as well.

“If the patron persists with his disruptive behaviour, we may also deny him entry on subsequent visits.”

However, according to Anonymous, the man has continued to visit the library.

“I am extremely disappointed and angry to see such attitude and behaviour in public,” she added.

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