Man on crusade against misuse of mobility scooters writes to LTA and SMRT, shares their responses

He is a man on a crusade against the misuse of personal mobility aids (PMAs) – and devices that look like them.

Stomper Anthony first contacted Stomp in July 2025 about mobility scooters indiscrimately parked in the void deck of a Yew Tee block.

PHOTO: STOMP

In August, he shared a photo of a woman riding a PMA with a toddler standing in it along a footpath at Choa Chu Kang Drive opposite Yew Tee MRT station.

He also shared a photo of two people seated in a mobility scooter riding along Choa Chu Kang North 6 towards Yew Tee Point.

PHOTOS: STOMP

In September, the Stomper spotted an elderly couple on a device at Choa Chu Kang North 7.

PHOTO: STOMP

It is illegal to have two or more riders on a single PMA, but devices with multiple seats are not classified as PMAs by the Land Transport Authority (LTA), even though they look like PMAs.

In the same month, he also highlighted to Stomp the sale of what he believed were unauthorised mobility devices on Carousell.

In November, the Stomper shared photos of a mobility scooter with two seats and asked how such an "oversized" device made it onto the train.

PHOTO: STOMP

Besides contacting Stomp, he had also shared his feedback with LTA and SMRT.

On Dec 9, the commuter wrote to SMRT about an "oversized two-seater" on the train at Bukit Batok MRT station a day earlier,

The public transport operator replied on Dec 30: "We have checked and the PMA in question complies with the size limits specified by LTA."

But the Stomper argued that because the device had two seats, it was not a PMA as defined by LTA.

PHOTOS: STOMP



On Christmas Eve, he wrote to SMRT and LTA about another "oversized" and "unauthorised two-seater" he saw at Orchard MRT station.

SMRT replied: "We would like to share that every station has a size checker pasted on the floor before the wide fare gate. PMAs that fit into this size will be allowed entry into the train station.

"Nevertheless, the station staff will monitor and take necessary action if the size of the PMA exceeds the size checker."

PHOTOS: STOMP

The Stomper also shared the Jan 3 reply he received from LTA, who mostly reiterated LTA regulations.

The email said: "Thank you for bringing this matter to our attention. We take such feedback seriously as it helps us ensure the safety and comfort of all commuters.

"We would like to share that PMAs, which include motorised wheelchairs and mobility scooters, are designed to carry individuals with mobility challenges."

LTA added that under the Active Mobility Act 2017, a mobility scooter is a vehicle that:

has three or more wheels and a footboard supported by the wheels

is steered by handlebars;

has a seat

is designed to carry an individual who is unable to walk or has difficulty in walking

is propelled by a motor that forms part of the vehicle.

To be allowed on public transport, PMAs should not exceed 120cm in length, 70cm in width and 150cm in height (measured from the floor to the top of the device or the device user's head when seated on the device, whichever is higher).

In addition, the total weight of the PMA and the user must not exceed 300kg.

More crucially, LTA said: "Should a device have more than a seat, it would be classified as a motorised personal mobility device (PMD).

"Commuters can carry foldable bicycles and PMDs on board public transport, provided they do not exceed the allowable size dimensions of 120cm by 70cm by 40cm."

As defined by LTA, PMDs include kick-scooters, electric scooters, hoverboards, unicycles and motorised luggage, but not PMAs, such as mobility scooters.

PHOTO: LAND TRANSPORT AUTHORITY

This means for a two-seat mobility device resembling a PMA but is not, the allowable size is much less than that of an actual PMA.

Which also means the two-seater PMA-lookalikes on the train called out by the Stomper were clearly beyond the size limit.

LTA said it will continue to work with the public transport operators to step up enforcement against oversized PMAs and other bulky items that cause obstruction to other commuters.

The Stomper replied to LTA that even with the size restrictions, allowing any motorised mobility device on public transport might result in misuse, speeding and battery fires in confined spaces.

His crusade continues.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation