Man cradles woman on the ground after 2 PMDs allegedly collide in Yishun

A woman was seen lying in a man’s arms after two mobility devices allegedly collided along Yishun Lane on Sept 5.

Stomper Nick alerted Stomp to the incident, which happened near the Sree Narayana Mission Nursing Home @ Riverwalk at about 11.55am.

Photos shared by the Stomper show a woman lying on the ground while a man sits beside her and appears to support her head.

Two two-wheeled devices that appear to be personal mobility devices (PMDs) can be seen lying nearby.

Nick said the pair had been riding the devices when they collided.

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“I saw the two riders knock into each other,” he said.

He claimed they had been travelling at speed before the collision and that the woman appeared to have lost consciousness afterwards.

According to Nick, a motorist in a black car stopped to help.

A motorist in a black car stopped to help the pair. PHOTOS: STOMP

“The guy in the black car came out and gave them an umbrella,” he said.

Nick said the woman remained on the ground until an ambulance arrived.

In response to a Stomp query, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance along Yishun Lane at about 11.55am.

One person was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

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