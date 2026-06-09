Man claims Ikea stainless steel utensils are ‘fake’ after using viral test, company says products are safe

After seeing several Facebook and YouTube videos about identifying supposedly “fake” stainless steel cookware, a man bought a testing liquid online and used it on his Ikea utensils.

The results left him alarmed.

Stomper Wilson said several of his spoons, forks and pots purchased from Ikea Tampines changed colour when tested with the liquid. He does not recall when he bought the items.

“I bought the test liquid from Shopee to check whether my cookware is food-safe stainless steel 304 or higher,” he told Stomp on June 2. “I was shocked to discover the Ikea utensils did not pass the test.”

Wilson said he became concerned after coming across social media posts and videos about supposedly “fake” stainless steel products.

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One YouTube video featuring the testing liquid was posted on May 21 and has garnered more than 89,000 views.

The clip alleged that industrial scrap metal containing toxic materials was being passed off as food-grade 304 stainless steel tableware, exposing users to harmful substances.

The Stomper shared photos showing small drops of the liquid applied to his Ikea cutlery and cookware, with the tested areas turning a shade of brown.

PHOTO: STOMP

He said the liquid remained green when used on Zebra-brand utensils, which he believes are made from 304 stainless steel.

PHOTO: STOMP

Disappointed by the results from his Ikea products, he said he hopes the company will conduct a recall or exchange programme.

He added: “How dare Ikea sell fake stainless steel?”

Photos shared by the Stomper show a bottle labelled in Chinese as a stainless steel manganese-content testing solution.

PHOTO: STOMP

It includes a colour chart referencing several stainless steel grades, including 201, 202, 301 and 304/316, suggesting it is intended to identify differences in alloy composition rather than determine whether an item is genuine stainless steel.

Stainless steel comes in a range of grades, including 200-series, 300-series and 400-series stainless steel. These grades differ in their composition and may contain varying amounts of chromium, nickel and manganese.

Ikea responds to ‘fake’ stainless steel claims

In response to a Stomp query, Ikea Singapore said it takes product safety “very seriously”.

“From the images shared, the cutlery appears to be from the FÖRNUFT range, where the forks and spoons are made using 430 stainless steel, a normal stainless steel grade used for cutlery and food contact products,” an Ikea spokesperson said on June 8.

“All Ikea products undergo risk assessments and thorough testing to ensure they comply with applicable requirements and safety standards in all markets where we operate. Food contact products are no exception to this approach.”

Ikea added that the cutlery shown in the photos is made using 430 stainless steel, which is commonly used for cutlery and food-contact products.

The company said it has not received similar customer feedback on Ikea cutlery products in Singapore.

“We remain committed to offering products that are safe for everyday use at home.”

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