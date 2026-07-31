Man claiming to be Republic Poly student leaves teen uneasy after visiting Yishun flat: ‘Same thing as 3 years ago’

A Secondary 3 student said she felt uncomfortable after a man claiming to be a Republic Polytechnic student knocked on her family’s door in Yishun and repeatedly insisted on speaking to her older sister.

Stomper R shared a clip of the man approaching her unit and said the man came to her door on July 11 at about 8.57pm.

The video shows a man wearing a face mask standing outside the unit and speaking with the Stomper through the closed gate.

According to R, the man first asked if her parents were at home before asking whether she was the eldest sibling and if she was in Secondary 3 or 4.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

When she told him she had an older sister who was unwell, he allegedly insisted that she check on her.

“He asked me to go into the room to tell her that a Republic Polytechnic student wanted to talk to her and see if she was asleep,” said the Stomper.

“I felt very confused because he insisted I check on my sister.”

After R confirmed her sister was sleeping, the man reportedly asked the Stomper where her parents were.

“I told him they were working and he said he would come back later.”

She later searched online and came across a Stomp article published in 2023 describing a similar encounter.

In that case, a Yishun resident shared doorbell camera footage of a youth who apologised for disturbing him before saying: “I’m just a student studying at Republic Poly.” He also claimed that he and his brother worked after school selling ice cream, despite arriving at the unit empty-handed.

The Stomper in the 2023 case added that friends living around Yishun and Sembawang had also encountered the same youth.

Although R cannot confirm it was the same individual, she said the man in the earlier video looked very similar to the one who came to her home.

“I eventually found out he did the same thing three years ago and felt unsafe,” she said.

“In the video, he appears to be wearing something similar to what he wore three years ago. The hair, mask and shirt — everything was the same.

“I don’t really know if he is a Republic Polytechnic student, but I just want everyone to know about this.”

Stomp has contacted Republic Polytechnic for comment.

Have something to say? Join in!

Explore more on these topics unusual

Yishun

suspicious

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.