Man calls Domino's Pizza 48 times while waiting over three hours for $75 order

A man called Domino's Pizza 48 times while waiting more than three hours for his order to be delivered.

Stomper Teo said he made a $75 order from the pizza chain's website at around 6pm. However, the food from its Upper Paya Lebar outlet only arrived at 9.10pm.

In a video shared by Teo, he is seen speaking to the Domino's Pizza delivery rider in an audibly upset tone over the long delay.

While expressing his frustration, Teo acknowledged that the issue was not the delivery rider's fault. He also told the rider that he no longer wanted the food and asked for it to be sent back.

"Sometimes I order from the MacPherson branch and there are usually no issues," he said. "I was helpless and didn't know if I should order other food."

Screenshots shared by Teo showed that the website had indicated an estimated delivery time between 7.35pm and 7.51pm.

"I initially wanted to cancel the order or check on the status, so I called the branch," he said. "I called them 48 times and no one answered."

Teo added that Domino's Pizza later generated an automated apology and issued him a free pizza voucher.

Stomp has reached out to Domino's Pizza for comment.

