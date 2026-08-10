Sya and her family witnessed a couple making out beneath their block at around 11.50pm on August 9.

Man bounces woman on his lap in ‘inappropriate’ make-out session in Queenstown

A couple’s midnight make-out session below a Queenstown block drew the attention of residents who felt their behaviour was inappropriate for the public setting.

Stomper Sya said the couple was spotted at around 11.50pm on August 9 at Block 45 Stirling Road.

Her sister had taken notice of the couple while getting a drink in the kitchen.

"She was looking outside the window while taking a sip of her water when she noticed a couple making out,” the Stirling Road resident explained.

Sya’s sister soon realised it was far from a “casual” make out.

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According to Sya, the couple were kissing and engaging in intimate behaviour, with the man bouncing the woman on his lap.

Both were fully clothed at the time of the incident, with the woman appearing to don a hijab.

The Stomper could not hear what the couple was saying as she was observing them from the seventh floor.

The area was brightly lit and beside a road, with the couple visible from nearby flats, she added.

“We felt it was very inappropriate as it is a neighbourhood filled with kids,” said Sya.

She said a neighbour eventually shouted from a window, telling the couple that their behaviour was inappropriate and suggesting they get a private room instead.

The couple began packing up after hearing the neighbour and subsequently left at around 12.20am.

Sya said this was the first time her family had seen the couple engaged in public displays of affection at her block.

“I just felt that it is super inappropriate for couples to be doing such things in a public area where there are a lot of kids,” she said.

“Even at such a late hour, they should still be cautious about what they do in public as they won’t know if there is a young person at the window instead of an adult.”

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