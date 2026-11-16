The incident allegedly took place on Nov 14 at around 11.05pm.

Man appears to urinate at Chinatown hawker centre, caught on video by witness who finds it ‘funny’

A man was caught on video appearing to urinate in a corner of Chinatown Complex next to a row of closed stalls.

Stomper Troy shared the footage with Stomp, saying he was in a car on the way out of a nearby multi-storey carpark at about 11.05pm on Nov 14 when he captured the scene.

The video shows a man dressed in blue standing in a corner beside the closed stalls, appearing to urinate while periodically glancing behind him .

Troy said he found the incident “ funny ”. “I feel (this is the type of) stuff that only happens in Yishun,” he quipped.

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The Stomper, who had been at an arcade just before witnessing the incident, did not comment on whether he felt concerned about hygiene or obscenity.

He did not report the incident to the authorities, saying that he thought the man would certainly be identified and caught if he submitted the footage to Stomp .

The incident comes less than a month after a diner shared her disgust over a man seemingly plucking his facial hair at a table at the same hawker centre on Oct 17.

First-time offenders liable to maximum fine of $1,000

Urinating or defecating in public is a n offence under the Environmental Public Health (Public Cleansing) Regulations.

In response to such incidents, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said it would not hesitate to take action against anyone found committing such unhygienic and socially irresponsible acts.

Offenders are liable to a maximum fine of $1,000 for a first conviction .

Members of the public who witness such acts can report them through NEA’s Online Feedback Form or the myENV mobile application.

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