Stomper Sktan alerted Stomp to the incident in late July.

Man allegedly pees at Bishan HDB staircase landing: ‘Not suitable for women to see’

A resident of Block 446 Bright Hill Drive is exasperated by alleged instances of public urination at the staircase near his unit.

Stomper Sktan alerted Stomp to the incident in late July. “Yes, it has happened too many times,” he said.

The disgruntled resident shared CCTV footage taken on July 16 at around 2pm, showing a man in a long-sleeved shirt walking up the staircase outside his unit.

The man stops at the landing and positions himself near the drainage pipe, his legs spread apart, while his hands appear to move towards the centre of his body.

After a while, the man straightens up and turns to leave. His left hand can be seen hovering around his crotch area before dropping to his side.

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Sktan accused the man of urinating at the staircase landing.

While the Stomper claimed it was not the first time this had happened, he decided to share it with the media as the situation had not improved after his OneService report.

Notice prohibiting public urination put up in estate

On Aug 12, Sktan told Stomp that Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council had put up a notice prohibiting public urination at his block.

It was also displayed in the area where the Stomper alleged the man was urinating.

The notice stated that the town council had received feedback on urine sighted at staircase landings. It reminded residents that common spaces should be kept clean and that public urination is prohibited.

The fines for public urination and defecation — up to $1,000 for the first offence under the Environmental Public Health Act — were also indicated on the notice.

Sktan said the notice first appeared a few days after he wrote to Stomp. PHOTO: STOMP

Sktan said he first saw this notice a few days after he wrote to Stomp. “There have been many issues, until I cannot tahan and installed a hidden camera to capture who the culprit is,” he said.

“Some are very awful, not suitable for women to see.”

Stomp has contacted the Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council for comment.

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