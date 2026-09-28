The man was seen standing close to the wall of the bin centre.

Man allegedly pees behind bin centre in Hougang in broad daylight, shocks Stomper

A man was caught on video apparently urinating behind a bin centre in Hougang on Sept 27.

Stomper David spotted the man behind Block 15 Hougang Avenue 3 at about 5.52pm.

A video shared with Stomp shows the man standing close to the wall of the building with his back facing the camera.

He appears to be urinating against the wall, with his hands placed in front of him. He then seems to adjust his pants just before the video cuts off.

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David told Stomp it was the first time he had witnessed such behaviour in the area.

“I was very shocked!” he said.

He felt that the man’s actions were inconsiderate and contributed to environmental pollution.

David added that he felt the man had “no respect for the laws of this country”.

He did not report the incident to the authorities.

Another public urination complaint in Hougang

The incident comes after another Hougang resident recently complained about repeated public urination at the void deck of Block 234 Hougang Avenue 1.

The resident told Stomp that the problem occurred “daily” around a dry riser breeching inlet and said the area had effectively become an “informal public toilet”.

In response to Stomp’s queries, Aljunied-Hougang Town Council said it was aware of the issue and that its conservancy contractor had been carrying out regular cleaning of the affected area.

Educational posters were also put up on Sept 3, but the problem persisted.

The town council said a CCTV camera would be installed in the area as a deterrent.

According to the National Environment Agency (NEA), those found urinating or defecating in public may be fined up to $1,000 for a first conviction.

Those convicted of a second or third offence may face fines of up to $2,000 and $5,000 respectively, as well as further fines.

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