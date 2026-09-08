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Man, 71, found dead at foot of Punggol block

Cherlynn NgCherlynn Ng
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S, Gabriel
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A 71-year-old man was found dead at the foot of an HDB block in Punggol on Sept 7.

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received a call for assistance at Block 126B Edgedale Plains at about 4.05pm and 4.10pm respectively.

The elderly man was found lying motionless at the foot of the block and was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Man found dead in Punggol, no foul play suspected
Police investigations are ongoing.
PHOTO: STOMP

A video recorded by Stomper S shows police officers covering the body with a blue tent.

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The tent was later seen in place and cordoned off, according to photos taken by Stomper Gabriel at around 5.15pm.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Police investigations are ongoing.

S said: “Condolences to the family members of the deceased.”

HELPLINES

Mental well-being

  • National helpline: 1771 (24 hours) / 6669-1771 (via WhatsApp)
  • Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (24 hours CareText via WhatsApp)
  • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
  • Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928
  • Chat, Centre of Excellence for Youth Mental Health: 6493-6500/1
  • Women’s Helpline (Aware): 1800-777-5555 (weekdays, 10am to 6pm)
  • The Seniors Helpline: 1800-555-5555 (weekdays, 9am to 5pm)

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  • We Care Community Services: 3165-8017
  • Shan You Counselling Centre: 6741-9293
  • Clarity Singapore: 6757-7990

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