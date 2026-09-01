Man, 62, who fell to death from Toa Payoh block climbed out of window during CNB anti-drug operation

A 62-year-old man who was found dead at the foot of a Toa Payoh block on Aug 31 had fallen after he was seen climbing out of a window.

Stomp earlier reported that the man was found motionless at the foot of Block 205 Toa Payoh North and pronounced dead at the scene.

In response to Stomp’s queries, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said it had visited a residential unit at the block at about 2pm as part of an anti-drug operation.

“Before CNB officers could gain access to the unit, the Singaporean man was seen climbing out of the window and subsequently fell from the unit,” a CNB spokesperson told Stomp on Sept 1.

Drug paraphernalia were recovered from the unit.

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Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Witness recounts grisly scene

Stomper Anonymous, who was at the scene, said the man had fallen from the eighth floor.

According to Anonymous, CNB officers had visited the man’s unit as he had failed to show up for a urine test.

“The officers identified themselves and saw him pacing around,” Anonymous recounted. “He then jumped from the bedroom window.”

“There was massive bleeding from his head and brain matter on the ground,” Anonymous recounted. “I’d wanted to see if I could help but he was clearly dead.” PHOTO: STOMP

The Stomper observed “massive bleeding” and shared photos of the deceased lying face down in a large pool of blood.

He added: “A female officer downstairs was in shock.”

The police said they were alerted to the case of a fall from height at about 2.05pm, while the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at about 2.10pm.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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