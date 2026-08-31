The man was found motionless at the foot of the block and pronounced dead by paramedics.

Man, 62, found dead after fall from height at Toa Payoh block

A 62-year-old man was found dead at the foot of Block 205 Toa Payoh North on Aug 31.

The police told Stomp that they were alerted to the case of a fall from height at about 2.05pm, while the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at about 2.10pm.

The man was found motionless at the foot of the block and pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Stomper Anonymous, who was at the block at the time of the incident, said the man fell from the eighth floor.

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“There was massive bleeding from his head and brain matter on the ground,” Anonymous recounted. “I’d wanted to see if I could help but he was clearly dead.”

Photos he shared show the man lying face down in a large pool of blood.

Anonymous said the police and SCDF subsequently arrived, and a blue police tent was set up.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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