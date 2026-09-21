The man sat on the ledge for several hours before he jumped.

Man, 57, jumps after sitting on 12th-floor Ang Mo Kio HDB ledge for nearly 3 hours, lands on life pack

A 57-year-old man was apprehended after jumping from the 12th-floor ledge of an HDB block in Ang Mo Kio on Sept 20.

Stomper Thaddeus alerted Stomp to the incident and shared footage showing the shirtless man sitting on a parapet along the corridor, with his legs dangling over the edge.

He can be seen gesturing and waving his arms while emergency responders are stationed nearby.

He is later seen falling from the block.

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In response to Stomp’s queries, police said they were alerted to the incident at about 3.30pm.

Upon arrival, officers spotted the man sitting on the ledge.

“As it was assessed that the man might pose a danger to himself, officers from the Crisis Negotiation Unit and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were also activated and responded to the incident,” a police spokesperson said.

SCDF told Stomp it was alerted at about 3.40pm.

Two safety life air packs were deployed at the foot of the block.

“At about 6.20pm, the man jumped off the ledge and landed on the life pack deployed,” police said.

He was apprehended under Section 7(1) of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act 2008 and was taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Helplines

Mental well-being

National helpline: 1771 (24 hours) / 6669-1771 (via WhatsApp)

Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (24 hours CareText via WhatsApp)

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928

Chat, Centre of Excellence for Youth Mental Health: 6493-6500/1

Women’s Helpline (Aware): 1800-777-5555 (weekdays, 10am to 6pm)

The Seniors Helpline: 1800-555-5555 (weekdays, 9am to 5pm)

Counselling

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Touch Care Line (for caregivers): 6804-6555

Counselling and Care Centre: 6536-6366

We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

Shan You Counselling Centre: 6741-9293

Clarity Singapore: 6757-7990

Online resources

mindline.sg/fsmh

eC2.sg

tinklefriend.sg

chat.mentalhealth.sg

carey.carecorner.org.sg (for those aged 13 to 25)

limitless.sg/talk (for those aged 12 to 25)

shanyou.org.sg

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