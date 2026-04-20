Photos of Farhan when he was a one-year-old and now. PHOTOS: STOMP

Man, 40, finds Hari Raya ‘meaningless’ upon discovering he was adopted, now searching for birth mum

A man is appealing for help to find his birth mother after discovering just days before Hari Raya that he was adopted.

Stomper Mohd Farhan Bin Adam Shah, who turns 40 in June, told Stomp he first learnt about his adoption on March 19, two days before Hari Raya.

Farhan, a full-time musician, said he was compelled to seek answers after having a dream about his late adoptive father, who died of cancer last year.

“I felt like he was trying to tell me something,” he said.

On March 19, he approached an uncle on his father’s side for answers.

“He cried admitting the truth after a short hesitation,” Farhan said. “It wasn’t easy for me or my wife.”

The matter was brought up again on March 22, when his mother and two older siblings spoke to him about his background. However, many of his questions remained unanswered.

“Hari Raya was meaningless to me this time around,” he said. “No words can describe how I’m even feeling right now.”

According to what he was told, Farhan was born on June 30, 1986, at Toa Payoh Hospital, which has since been demolished.

A birth certificate seen by Stomp lists the names of his adoptive parents instead of his birth parents.

He said his birth mother’s name is Neng, and his birth father is believed to be a man named Muhammad who works as a keyboardist in the night scene.

Farhan acknowledged that he has very little information about his birth father and is focusing his efforts on finding his mother.

The last known information he has is that his birth mother lived at Block 507 West Coast Road in 1994.

“I humbly urge everyone reading this, please help me find my birth mother,” he said. “We were separated since I was born. I just want to find her.”

He said the revelation has taken a toll on him emotionally.

“The mental pressure is more draining than physical,” he said. “Sleepless nights have become the norm.”

Beyond wanting closure, Farhan said he also has practical concerns.

He believes he may have biological siblings and is worried about potential complications in the future, especially as he has a nine-year-old daughter and a seven-year-old son.

“I don’t want a situation where they may form relationships with the children of my birth siblings,” he said.

“I don’t want any drama or dilemma. I just want proper closure and to know who my actual parents and siblings are.

“Whether they love me or want me is up to them.”

If you have any information that may help Farhan find his birth family, kindly contact Stomp at stomp@sph.com.sg or WhatsApp 9384 3761.

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