The man was found at the foot of the block and was conveyed unconscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he subsequently died.

Man, 26, found lying motionless at foot of Toa Payoh industrial building, dies in hospital

A 26-year-old man died in hospital after he was found lying motionless at the foot of an industrial building in Toa Payoh on Sept 28.

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received a call for assistance at Block 1008 Toa Payoh North at about 5.15pm.

The man was found at the foot of the block and was conveyed unconscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he subsequently died.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

According to Stomper Lee, who shared a photo of the scene, the man had fallen from the building.

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Police investigations are ongoing.

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