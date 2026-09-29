Man, 26, found lying motionless at foot of Toa Payoh industrial building, dies in hospital
A 26-year-old man died in hospital after he was found lying motionless at the foot of an industrial building in Toa Payoh on Sept 28.
In response to Stomp’s queries, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received a call for assistance at Block 1008 Toa Payoh North at about 5.15pm.
The man was found at the foot of the block and was conveyed unconscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he subsequently died.
Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.
According to Stomper Lee, who shared a photo of the scene, the man had fallen from the building.
Police investigations are ongoing.
HELPLINES
Mental well-being
- National helpline: 1771 (24 hours) / 6669-1771 (via WhatsApp)
- Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (24 hours CareText via WhatsApp)
- Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
- Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928
- Chat, Centre of Excellence for Youth Mental Health: 6493-6500/1
- Women’s Helpline (Aware): 1800-777-5555 (weekdays, 10am to 6pm)
- The Seniors Helpline: 1800-555-5555 (weekdays, 9am to 5pm)
Counselling
- Touchline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252
- Touch Care Line (for caregivers): 6804-6555
- Counselling and Care Centre: 6536-6366
- We Care Community Services: 3165-8017
- Shan You Counselling Centre: 6741-9293
- Clarity Singapore: 6757-7990
Online resources
- mindline.sg/fsmh
- eC2.sg
- tinklefriend.sg
- chat.mentalhealth.sg
- carey.carecorner.org.sg (for those aged 13 to 25)
- limitless.sg/talk (for those aged 12 to 25)
- shanyou.org.sg
Have something to say? Join in!
Explore more on these topics
See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.
Loading More Stories