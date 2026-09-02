Man, 25, found dead at NTU Hall 13

A 25-year-old man was found dead at 32 Nanyang Crescent — where Hall 13 at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) is located — on Aug 31.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Stomp that they received a call for assistance at 11pm.

A 25-year-old man was found lying motionless and was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play and investigations are ongoing.

An anonymous Stomper, who only wanted to be known as an NTU student, informed Stomp that there had been an “emergency incident” at NTU Hall 13.

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The student reported seeing police and SCDF presence in the area at around 11.18pm. “I understand from another student that a student at Hall 13 had reportedly passed away,” said the Stomper.

The Stomper also mentioned that the incident was being discussed on the r/NTU subreddit, though the Stomper himself could not verify and was not aware of the circumstances surrounding the incident.

NTU in touch with deceased’s family and affected students

In response to Stomp’s queries, an NTU spokesperson said the university is deeply saddened by the passing of a student on campus.

“Our immediate priority is supporting the student’s family, affected students and the wider campus community during this difficult time,” the spokesperson shared.



NTU’s Campus Security responded to a call for assistance on Monday night, Aug 31, and subsequently called the police and SCDF paramedics to the scene.



The university is unable to provide further details while police investigations are ongoing.

NTU wellbeing staff and counsellors are in touch with the student’s family and affected students to provide support and assistance.

Edit: This article has been updated to reflect a statement from Nanyang Technological University.

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