The accident happened at about 6.55am on Nov 7 beside Versailles, a condominium along Guillemard Road.

Man, 25, arrested for suspected drug-driving after car crashes into Geylang condo, vapes also found

A 25-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs after a car was believed to have skidded along Guillemard Road in Geylang , said the police on Nov 10.

The accident happened on the morning of Nov 7 beside Versailles , a condominium along Guillemard Road.

Stomper Charlotte, who lives opposite the accident site, told Stomp she was woken by the loud crash .

She in itially thought little of the sound but decided to look outside after recalling another incident a few weeks earlier, when a different car had crashed into a lamp post in the area.

A video shared with Stomp shows a white Mercedes that had crashed into the perimeter wall of a condominium , with its d river’s door ope n.

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The front passenger door appears heavily damaged.

A man wearing an oversized T-shirt, whose face seems to be bloodied, is seen pacing around the vehicle . At one point, a passer-by offers him a packet drink .

When asked if she was shocked by the accident, Charlotte said no. “ It is normal for car crashes (to occur) around the area ,” the Stomper explained.

She shared the incident with Stomp as she wanted to raise awareness about road safety.

“ I just want to bring attention to driving safely around this road because it is not the first time it has happened ,” she said.

Driver arrested, vapes found in car

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police said it was alerted to the accident at about 6.55am on Nov 7.

The car was believed to have skidded along Guillemard Road towards Nicoll Highway, at the junction of Guillemard Road and Hemmant Road .

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it conveyed one person to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The police confirmed that the 25-year-old male driver was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.

Vaporisers were also found in the car, and the related offence will be referred to the Health Sciences Authority.

Investigations are ongoing.

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