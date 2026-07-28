Malaysian Stomper says he waited 8 hours for driver of S’pore Audi to return after alleged carpark collision

A motorist in Malaysia alleged that his white Honda was damaged after being hit by the driver of a Singapore-registered Audi.

Stomper KR, who is Malaysian, said the incident occurred at a carpark along Jalan Badik 1 in Taman Sri Tebrau, Johor Bahru, on July 25 at around 10.52pm.

According to KR, he was alone in his parked car with the lights turned off while chatting with a friend on the phone.

“Suddenly, I felt my car shaking, like it was being hit by someone,” he recounted, describing the impact as “harsh”.

KR believes that a black Audi with a Singapore-registered license plate was responsible, as it was the only car near his vehicle when he looked around.

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The Stomper said an Audi was the only car near his Honda at the time of the incident. PHOTO: STOMP

The Stomper said he confronted Audi’s driver and passenger after they exited the vehicle.

“I asked them if they opened their door and hit my car. They said no, they didn’t, and left the scene,” he said.

However, KR remained unconvinced after double checking both vehicles.

“I noticed that their car door had white paint from my Honda, which was dented,” he added. “My car also had paint come off and a noticeable scratch.”

The Stomper noticed white paint on the black Audi. PHOTO: STOMP

Driver stayed in car for 8 hours to preserve evidence

KR told Stomp said he stayed in his car for the next eight hours, hoping that the Audi driver would return — but it was a futile wait.

“I waited for him to come back because I wanted to let him know that he scratched my vehicle when he opened his car door,” said the Stomper. “But he never showed up.”

Explaining why he waited for such a long time, KR said: “if I move my car away, then the evidence will be gone. Luckily, I managed to take photos as proof.”

He added that he was saddened by the incident.

“I’m not rich and worked so hard to buy this car under a loan,” he shared.

“Now, if I repaint my car, the total damage would cost me a few hundred dollars because it’s metallic paint, which is more expensive.”

The Stomper said the damage on his car is at the location marked ‘7’. PHOTO: STOMP

The Stomper hopes the Audi driver and passenger will take responsibility for the incident.

“If they are young kids who didn’t know better, I can still forgive them. But they are adults in their 20s,” he added.

“If they admit wrongdoing, maybe I’ll still forgive them. But now they are not being honest.”

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