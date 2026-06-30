The driver of this car appeared to have mounted the kerb and crushed a bollard.

‘Make this driver viral’, says Stomper about driver who ‘drunkly’ hit bollard in Geylang

Drunk driver — or just a bad one?

One private-hire driver was taken aback when he witnessed a car mounting the kerb and crushing a bollard in the early hours of June 18.

Stomper Ace was on his way to pick up his passenger when he came across a driver — whom he accused of being “drunk” — along Lorong 24A Geylang at 5.23am.

“The driver ‘drunkly’ blocked the road and I waited almost 20 minutes,” said Ace. “I had to take a video.”

In videos shared by Ace, a Toyota car can be seen partially on the kerb. The driver door opens for a few seconds before shutting.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

When the Toyota eventually leaves after a period of time, a bollard springs out from beneath it.

The Stomper recalled being “angry” at the driver in front of him, “but also laughing when he tried hard to control his car”.

Ace did not report the incident to any authorities, but wanted to share it with Stomp as he “doesn’t support drink driving” and hoped the driver would go viral for his actions.

Stomp understands that the bollard has been fixed as of June 26.

Members of the public who have witnessed traffic violations can report them via the Traffic Police’s online form. Those making a report should have evidence of the violation and must be willing to testify in court.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.