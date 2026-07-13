The incident happened at about 8.45pm on July 9 in Tampines North

Loud explosion heard as lorry bursts into flames in Tampines North

A woman was startled after hearing a loud boom that made her office “tremble a bit”.

She later learnt that a lorry was on fire outside her office building.

Stomper C said the incident happened near JTC Space @ Tampines North on July 9 at around 8.45pm.

“There was a really loud boom, the kind that made the office tremble a bit,” recounted the Stomper.

She was not sure what had happened, until a colleague informed her that a lorry was on fire. Curious, the Stomper headed outside.

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“The moment I exited the office, I could immediately smell soot and burnt fuel,” C told Stomp.

She then proceeded to the open-air staircase to get a better look. Upon seeing a lorry on fire, she immediately started recording a video.

“Not long after, fire engines started to arrive and put out the fire pretty quickly,” said the Stomper.

“The fire was quite large and I was unsure if there was any driver present when the explosion happened. I just hoped that nobody got hurt.”

A video taken by C shows flames gradually engulfing a lorry as firefighters stood some distance away. Thick black smoke can be seen rising from the burning vehicle.

C also captured snippets of the firefighters putting out the blaze.

One assessed for smoke inhalation

In response to Stomp’s queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to the fire near the junction of Tampines North Drive 4 and Tampines North Drive 5 at about 8.45pm.

The fire involved the lorry’s rear undercarriage and firefighters extinguished the blaze using a water jet.

“One person was assessed by an SCDF paramedic for smoke inhalation but declined to be taken to hospital,” the SCDF spokesperson added.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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