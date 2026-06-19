Loud exhaust from modified bike ‘worse than road hammer’, keeps Stomper’s bedridden wife up every night

A man riding a “modified” motorcycle has apparently been keeping Segar Road residents up day and night with its loud exhaust.

Stomper W shared dashcam footage of one such incident that occurred on May 19 at around 5.25pm, showing the motorcycle passing through the carpark gantry of an HDB estate.

While the loud exhaust can be clearly heard in the video, the Stomper said the actual noise is even louder in person and “worse than a road hammer”.

He expressed frustration at having to endure the noise every single day — be it weekdays, weekends, or late into the night. The frequency of the noise has also led W to believe that the motorcyclist is a resident in the area.

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According to W, the loud noise often rouses him and his wife up from sleep, leaving them feeling "restless”.

As a full-time caregiver to his bedridden wife, who was diagnosed with a brain condition, W said these repeated disturbances have heavily affected his ability to care for her.

“It’s affecting everyone’s peace,” he told Stomp, adding that any “unacceptable noise” could potentially trigger his wife’s seizure.

Describing the vehicle as a “very dangerous bike” with sharp blade-like protrusions on its sides, W also pointed out the hazardous implications of such modifications.

According to the National Environment Agency, it is an offence to use a motor vehicle that emits excessive noise. Offenders may be fined up to $2,000 for a first conviction, or up to $5,000 for a second or subsequent conviction.

Additionally, all vehicle modifications must comply with the Land Transport Authority’s guidelines, which ensure that road safety and standards for exhaust gas and noise emissions are not compromised.

Individuals who illegally modify vehicles face fines of up to $20,000 and/or up to two years in jail. Penalties are doubled for repeat offenders.

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