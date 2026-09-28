Stomper G was jolted awake at 12.40am on Sept 27.

‘Loud crash’ in Eunos wakes residents after 4 vehicles collide, leaving 53-year-old driver with minor injuries

A loud crashing noise woke one Eunos resident from his slumber, who looked out of his window and was shocked to see the aftermath of a multi-vehicle collision.

Stomper G, who lives near Eunos MRT, said he was jolted awake at around 12.40am.

“I woke up to a loud noise and after checking our windows I saw a four cars had crashed,” he told Stomp.

G said he was immediately scared, as this was the first time he had witnessed a car accident so near his home at Eunos Crescent.

He also did not recall seeing anyone help the affected drivers.

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In photos shared with Stomp, three cars and a lorry can be seen near a traffic junction. A few men believed to be drivers or passengers of the vehicles involved can be seen in the vicinity.

The collision involved three cars and one lorry. PHOTO: STOMP

Shattered glass and heavy dents can also be seen on the cars and lorry.

The Stomper noted that the ambulance arrived at around 1.05am.

When asked why he shared this with Stomp, G said: “I’m sharing this to remind everyone to be cautious while driving at night, and I sincerely hope that no one got hurt that night.”

Lorry driver assisting with investigations

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident on Sept 27 at about 12.55am.

The accident involved three cars and a lorry at the junction of Jalan Eunos and Eunos Crescent.

A 53-year-old male car driver sustained minor injuries but refused to be sent to the hospital, while a 50-year-old male lorry driver is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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