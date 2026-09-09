A Stomper expressed safety concerns after spotting the lorry along Hougang Avenue 3 on Sept 3 at 6.56pm.

Lorry with ‘wobbling’ load in Hougang leaves Stomper worried about getting hit by falling items

A lorry was seen loaded with a huge pile of items, leaving a fellow motorist worried for his safety and that of other road users.

Stomper Jason expressed safety concerns after spotting the lorry along Hougang Avenue 3 on Sept 3 at 6.56pm.

A photo that he shared shows the lorry piled high with numerous items, including metal furniture and tools. The load appeared to be secured with fences and an elastic strap, but Jason felt that it was inadequate.

The Stomper was worried about being hit by falling items. PHOTO: STOMP

The Stomper said: “The items on the lorry were wobbling and looked like they would fall on our car.

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Describing the issue as “dangerous transporting”, he added: “We were also concerned that the items would fall and hit vehicles nearby.”

What are the rules for vehicles transporting big loads?

Under road traffic laws, all cargo must be tightly secured and placed so that it does not block the driver’s view, upset the vehicle’s balance or endanger other motorists. Failure to do so is an offence.

Regulations also state that the load carried by a goods vehicle “shall not be higher than the top of the side rails or panels of a vehicle” unless such goods are so securely tied or attached to the vehicle that the goods are not likely to fall from it.

If the load carried by a vehicle goes beyond the rear of the vehicle by more than 300mm, a clean red flag must be tied to the protruding end of the cargo as a visual warning for other road users.

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