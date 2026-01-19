Lorry seen with handwritten licence plate along Loyang Avenue
Anonymous
A man spotted what appeared to be a handwritten licence plate on a lorry along Loyang Avenue on Jan 17.
Stomper Anonymous was driving along the road at about 10.30am when he noticed the unusual sight.
"Is this a new car plate?" quipped the Stomper, who also wondered if "this is even legal".
The incident echoes a similar sighting on Jan 3, in which a Singapore-registered car was seen with a taped-over licence plate at a petrol station in Kulai, Johor.
Malaysian Long Sa Kow, a 63-year-old retiree and Singapore permanent resident, was subsequently fined RM9,000 (S$2,850) over the incident.
According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), motorists must ensure that proper licence plates are displayed at all times.
Failure to do so can result in a fine of up to $1,000 and/or imprisonment of up to three months.