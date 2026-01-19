Lorry seen with handwritten licence plate along Loyang Avenue

A man spotted what appeared to be a handwritten licence plate on a lorry along Loyang Avenue on Jan 17.

Stomper Anonymous was driving along the road at about 10.30am when he noticed the unusual sight.

"Is this a new car plate?" quipped the Stomper, who also wondered if "this is even legal".

The incident echoes a similar sighting on Jan 3, in which a Singapore-registered car was seen with a taped-over licence plate at a petrol station in Kulai, Johor.

Malaysian Long Sa Kow, a 63-year-old retiree and Singapore permanent resident, was subsequently fined RM9,000 (S$2,850) over the incident.

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), motorists must ensure that proper licence plates are displayed at all times.

Failure to do so can result in a fine of up to $1,000 and/or imprisonment of up to three months.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation