Little India shop worker frustrated after woman allegedly steals $35 watch: ‘It’s happened many times’

A Little India shop employee was left frustrated after a $35 watch was allegedly stolen by one of three women who entered the store together.

Stomper Kim, who works at the shop at 120 Serangoon Road, said the incident happened on Aug 27 at about noon.

She shared CCTV footage of the incident with Stomp.

In the clips, a woman dressed in white is seen browsing a display of watches.

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She picks up one of the watches and handles it for a while before putting it back.

The woman later returns to the display and appears to slip the watch off its holder before walking away with it.

Two other women can be seen hovering nearby in the shop at the time.

Kim believes the three were acting together, claiming that the other two appeared to be looking around while the woman in white took the watch.

“You can see in the CCTV, one woman tries to take the thing and two women help take a look around,” she said.

“This time, there are three people. They came as a group.”

Kim added that the woman in white appeared pleased as she walked away with the watch.

“You can see she is very happy when she can take the watch and go,” she said.

She does not know who the women are or where they are from, but felt their actions appeared calculated.

“They look very professional,” she said.

Not the first alleged theft at shop

Kim previously alerted Stomp to another alleged theft at the shop she works at in March.

In that incident, CCTV footage showed a man taking six watches worth a total of $64.90 from a display and putting them into his pants pocket.

The man returned three days later and was recognised by an employee, who confronted him.

Kim said at the time that the man denied being the person in the CCTV footage and ran out of the shop. She also claimed he threatened to hit her colleague when she tried to catch him.

Kim told Stomp that the man was eventually caught by the police.

She said the latest incident has left her feeling frustrated.

“I feel angry about this matter because it has happened many times already,” she said.

Kim has not filed a police report about the latest incident, saying she does not have time and her boss does not want to do so.

Her boss had similarly declined to make a police report about the previous incident, although Kim said at the time that she did not know why.

Kim hopes that by sharing the latest footage, someone who knows the women will recognise them.

“I hope when this is posted, their family or friends can see and tell them not to do this again,” she said.

“Because surely one day, the police will catch them.”

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