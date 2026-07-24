Lamborghini catches fire on ECP, netizens blame kaypoh drivers for causing traffic jam

A Lamborghini caught fire along the East Coast Parkway (ECP) on July 23.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Stomp it was alerted to the fire along the highway, towards Changi and before the Still Road South exit, at about 5.20pm.

The fire, which involved the car’s engine compartment, was extinguished by SCDF using a water jet.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

PHOTO: STOMP

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Stomper Calvin shared a photo of the Lamborghini with its rear end badly burnt as firefighters extinguished the blaze. A fire engine was also spotted at the scene.

“The car was already half burnt,” said Calvin.

Netizens blame motorists for causing traffic jam

A video posted by Facebook user WhiteBroccoli198 showed the car engulfed in flames, but what appeared to catch the eye of many netizens was the behaviour of passing motorists.

“All the cars slow down to watch, take pics and vids!” one user commented. “Thanks for causing the congestion!”

Another said: “All the kaypo never see fire before. That’s why always jam.”

A third netizen complained: “Just drive lah... all slow down and see, that’s why road always jam because of this kind of driver.”

The comments prompted a response from WhiteBroccoli198, who said: “I just share the video, no need to thank me for causing the jam.”

In a post on X at 5.26pm, the Land Transport Authority advised motorists to avoid lane four of the ECP towards Changi after Tanjong Katong.

Check out this tweet! link

Subsequent updates said there was an “obstacle” and warned of heavy traffic on the ECP.

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