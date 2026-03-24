KrisShop lists $1,009 vacuum at $54.95, cancels Stomper’s order — but he gets unexpected turn of events

A customer asked whether KrisShop should honour the listed price after his order was cancelled due to an error on the KrisShop website.

Stomper Kawaii had ordered the Roborock QR 798 robot vacuum from the online shop on March 10 when the appliance was listed at $54.95 or 4,396 KrisFlyer Miles. This was down from the original price of $1,009.08, making it a discount of about 95 per cent.

Kawaii paid for the vacuum using his KrisFlyer Miles and received an email from KrisShop on the same day thanking him for his order.

But the next day, he received an email informing him that his order had been cancelled.

The email from KrisShop read: “Due to a technical issue, the product was listed at an incorrect price. As a result, we will need to cancel your order, as we are unable to fulfil it at the displayed price. We understand this is disappointing and may have caused you inconvenience, and we are truly sorry.”

PHOTOS: STOMP

The Stomper asked: “Shouldn’t KrisShop honour their listed price?”

When Stomp checked the KrisShop website on March 24, the price of the Roborock QR 798 robot vacuum was listed at $459.90 or 36,792 KrisFlyer Miles.

Under the terms of sale stated on its website, KrisShop spells out what happens in the case of a pricing error: “If the actual price of a product is higher than the price on our platforms, the seller will either contact you before dispatch to inform you of the variation in price and ask if you still want to buy the product at the correct price or cancel your order.”

But in Kawaii’s case, he was not given the option of buying the product at the correct price and his order was cancelled.

Stomp has reached out to KrisShop for more information.

However, there was a twist.

The Stomper said: “In an unexpected turn of events, Roborock delivered the item to me on the evening I received the email from KrisShop cancelling my order. It seems they hadn’t realised that the order was fulfilled on KrisFlyer’s side as they also refunded the miles I used to redeem the item.”

So in the end, it turns out Kawaii got his vacuum for free.

“It seems like my order had slipped through the administrative cracks,” he said.

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