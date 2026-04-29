KJE accident involving 4 vehicles sees Stomp Goody Bag recipient saving the day again

The four-vehicle accident took place around 9.05am on April 29. PHOTOS: STOMP

Four people were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital after a traffic accident along Kranji Expressway (KJE) on April 29, said the Singapore Civil Service Defence Force (SCDF).

SCDF told Stomp it was alerted to the accident at about 9.05am along the stretch towards the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) after Sungei Tengah.

Dr Martin Wong, who previously received a Stomp Goody Bag for helping at a traffic accident in Toa Payoh on April 6, happened to be nearby.

He told Stomp he was on his way to collect fresh vegetable donations for a charity in Toa Payoh when he noticed traffic slowing about 300 metres ahead.

He soon came across what he described as a “four vehicle pileup”, including a private ambulance.

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PHOTOS: STOMP

“I alighted and immediately went with my first aid kit, cervical collar, and Automated External Defibrillator (AED) machine,” said the 53-year-old researcher and adjunct professor.

People riding private ambulance injured

Martin noticed that the drivers of the vehicles involved appeared confused and disoriented. He directed one person to call 995 and another to help manage traffic.

“I did a quick triage by scanning the site and checking on the casualties,” he said, adding that three people in the “badly smashed” private ambulance appeared injured.

These included an elderly lady, who seemed unable to walk.

“She was on the floor board of the private ambulance, holding on to the internal railings for balance,” Martin said. She had a concussion but was still able to speak.

Another woman, who was wearing scrubs, also complained of a concussion but had no visible bleeding and was similarly able to speak despite some disorientation.

“The man lying on the floorboard of the ambulance, he appeared most seriously injured of the three,” Martin told Stomp.

“I quickly checked in on him, checked and contained his bleeding. He was in pain and losing consciousness,” he added.

He then cleared space with the help of others so that he could assist the injured man by applying a splint and bandage to his left leg — which was in pain — for support.

Shortly after, SCDF ambulances arrived and took over.

In a Facebook post at about 11.40am, Martin said the incident was a reminder that emergencies can happen without warning.

“In the first few minutes, staying calm, knowing first aid, and stepping forward can make a real difference,” he wrote.

Martin, who also performed CPR on an unconscious man at a coffee shop in Toa Payoh on April 22, encouraged others to learn first aid, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and AED skills.

“One day, someone may need you.”

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