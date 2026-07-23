Kids turn Clementi fitness corner into playground, elderly woman gets just 5 minutes on equipment

A woman was frustrated after her elderly mother had difficulty using a fitness corner in Clementi because children were playing on the equipment.

Stomper Lee said she took her mother, who is in her late 70s, to the fitness corner near Block 311 Clementi Avenue 4 on July 15 at about 8.40pm.

However, she said several children were using the area as a playground.

Video clips that Lee shared show some of the children sitting on and “playing” with the equipment, including a girl on a cycling machine.

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“When we approached them to let the elderly use it, they refused,” Lee told Stomp.

The Stomper also took a photo of a sign at the fitness corner stating that it is meant for senior citizens.

PHOTO: STOMP

She said her mother eventually managed to use one of the cycling machines for about five minutes after one of the children stopped playing on it.

The children reportedly left at around 9pm but as it was getting late, Lee and her mother went home as well.

“The equipment is not designed for play, and improper use may result in injury,” said Lee, who has since reported the matter via the OneService app.

“What’s even more concerning is that some children refuse to let the elderly use the equipment, which is extremely inconsiderate.

“These fitness corners are meant to serve our seniors and they should be given priority.”

Town council to step up public education efforts on proper use of fitness corner

In response to a Stomp query, Holland-Bukit Panjang Town Council said the fitness corner is intended for exercise and wellness activities, and users are encouraged to use the equipment responsibly.

“The town council will step up public education efforts and engage parents and/or caregivers on the appropriate use of the fitness corner and promote its safe use as a shared community facility,” a town council spokesperson added.

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