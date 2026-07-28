Stomper Ben saw two children chasing chickens at around 5pm on July 18.

Kids chase chickens on Punggol field, throw rock and try to grab them as they flee

Two children were seen chasing a group of chickens and throwing what appears to be a rock at them on a field beside Punggol Fire Station.

Stomper Ben witnessed the incident on July 18 at around 5pm while having dinner at home.

According to him, the kids were chasing the chickens, including chicks, while the animals appeared frightened and tried to escape.

As he was some distance away, Ben said he was unable to talk to the children directly but recorded the incident from his home.

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He also contacted the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) during the incident to report what he had seen.

“I’m really not happy about what I saw,” said the Stomper, who added that he hoped the children’s parents would educate them about what was right and wrong.

He said he also saw one of the boys leaving the area with his father.

In videos seen by Stomp, two boys can be seen running around a vast field chasing a chicken and some chicks.

The boys lunge for the chickens at various points, appearing to try and catch the birds. One of the boys was also filmed throwing a rock at the chickens repeatedly while chasing them.

Acres: Treat wildlife with kindness and respect

Acres chief executive Kalai Vanan Balakrishnan told Stomp on July 23 that the organisation is aware of the incident and has lodged a report with the National Parks Board (NParks) for its information and follow-up.

“While chasing the chickens, including the chicks, would undoubtedly cause significant stress and could potentially result in injury to the animals, we are giving the children the benefit of the doubt and believe they may not have understood the impact of their actions,” he said.

Balakrishnan hopes that the children’s parents have seen the video and will use the incident as an opportunity to teach them about treating wildlife with kindness and respect.

“Teaching children to observe animals from a distance, rather than interacting with or chasing them, helps ensure the welfare of the animals while fostering empathy and compassion,” said Balakrishnan.

He added that gentle education explaining why such actions are harmful could help shape children’s attitudes towards animals.

“We hope this experience becomes a valuable learning opportunity that inspires them to grow into adults who appreciate and protect wildlife,” he said.

Members of the public can report wildlife in distress or wildlife-related concerns via the Acres hotline at 9783 7782, which operates from 7am to 1am daily.

Stomp has reached out to NParks for comment.

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