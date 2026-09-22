A man was arrested after throwing items from the upper floor of a Bukit Batok block on Sept 21.

Kick scooter, bicycle and wheelchair allegedly thrown from Bukit Batok block, man arrested after 6 hours

A 47-year-old man was arrested after items were allegedly thrown from a high floor of a Bukit Batok block on Sept 21.

Stomper A, who lives at Block 393 Bukit Batok West Avenue 5, said he heard a commotion before seeing items being thrown from above.

According to him, the items included a kick scooter, bicycle and wheelchair.

He also heard a woman shouting for the person to stop.

The Stomper said he called the police and later helped officers establish that the items had allegedly come from the 20th floor.

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The Stomper took photos of the items that had allegedly been thrown from the 20th floor of his block. PHOTOS: STOMP

He shared photos and a video with Stomp showing numerous items scattered on a lower-level ledge of the block, including footwear, bags and what appears to be a kick scooter.

Other photos show numerous police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicles at the scene, as well as safety life air packs deployed at the foot of the block.

SCDF rescuers can also be seen outside a high-floor unit.

Rescuers from SCDF’s DART rappelled from the unit above as a precautionary measure. PHOTO: STOMP

Asked how he felt, A said: “I felt angry because it was dangerous to the residents.”

He also praised the emergency responders for their handling of the incident.

“Good job to our officers,” he said.

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police said they received calls for assistance at the block at about 11am.

“Upon the police’s arrival, it was observed that items had been thrown from a high floor of the block,” a police spokesperson said.

“It was later established that a 47-year-old man had locked himself inside his own residential unit and refused to open the door.”

As it was assessed that the man posed a danger to himself, officers from the Special Operations Command and Crisis Negotiation Unit, as well as the SCDF, were activated.

The SCDF told Stomp it deployed two safety life air packs, while rescuers from its Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) rappelled from the unit above as a precautionary measure.

At about 5.05pm, police officers managed to gain entry into the unit.

The man was subsequently arrested for the offence of rash act.

No injuries were reported and police investigations are ongoing.

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