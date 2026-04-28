Jurong resident calls cops over indecent exposure at fitness corner, claims man’s genitals ‘halfway out’

A Jurong resident called the police over a man she claimed was indecently exposing himself near Yuan Ching Secondary School.

Stomper Lim shared a video of the shirtless man with his shorts partially slid down his buttocks while exercising at a fitness corner beside Jurong River at Corporation Rise on the morning of Feb 14.

The Stomper claimed to have seen the man on multiple occasions, adding: “He would pull his pants down to make sure his buttocks are half exposed. One time, his penis was halfway out as well.”

Lim said she has spotted the man at least 10 times since 2025 and called the police several times, most recently on the day the video was taken.

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Stomp understands the police gave the man a warning.

“The police talked to the person,” Lim told Stomp on April 21. “But he came back after a while.”

She said she contacted Stomp as a last resort to solve the problem.

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