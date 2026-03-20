Stomper Jon said he felt disgusted by the sight of an orange rag in the Ijooz machine. PHOTO: STOMP

iJooz machine at City Hall does not only have oranges — but also comes with orange rag

A commuter was uneasy after spotting a stomach-turning sight: an orange rag hanging inside an iJooz vending machine.

Stomper Jon said he saw the orange juice vending machine at City Hall MRT station on March 10 at about 7.15am.

“I just happened to pass by,” said the Stomper, explaining that he had not been intending to make a purchase.

“I felt disgusted that a cloth was inside the machine.”

A video shared with Stomp shows an iJooz orange juice vending machine containing the usual stacked cups and oranges, along with what appears to be an orange-coloured rag placed inside the machine.

The Stomper said he did not stay long as he was in a rush.

“My bus was arriving and I left hurriedly, so I didn’t get iJooz’s contact details (to share feedback),” he added.

While he did not report the incident to iJooz, Jon hopes to raise awareness about the importance of hygiene by sharing this sighting.

Stomp has reached out to iJooz for more information.

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