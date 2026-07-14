The fire broke out in the evening of July 13.

‘I was scared’: Fire breaks out in Jurong West shop

A resident was frightened by a fire that broke out in a shop in Jurong West on July 13, but expressed relief at the prompt arrival of firefighters.

Stomper Mazlan said he was shopping at Block 961 Jurong West Street 91 at around 8pm when the incident occurred.

His friend had spotted the fire at the back of a shoe store first and quickly called the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

“I was scared, of course,” said Mazlan, who saw the fire after joining his friend slightly later.

“The fire department came very quickly and tried to put out the fire.”

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In a video taken by Mazlan, onlookers can be seen watching firefighters put out the blaze that appeared to be at the back of a ground-floor unit.

Commotion can be heard in the background, with some bystanders shouting.

In response to Stomp’s queries, SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at 8pm.

“The fire involved a cabinet at the rear of a ground-floor shop unit,” it added.

SCDF extinguished the fire with a water jet.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

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