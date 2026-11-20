The cyclist said his bicycle is worth $3,000 and he has had it for almost five years.

‘I literally cried’: Cyclist heartbroken to find $3k bicycle damaged after suspected theft attempt in Jurong

A cyclist who was forced to park his bicycle overnight at Jurong Lake Gardens was devastated when he returned to find it damaged.

Stomper Asif said he had gone for a run at the garden on the evening of Nov 18 and parked his bicycle near Starbucks.

“Unfortunately, I lost my bicycle key while running, so I had no choice but to leave it there overnight,” explained the Stomper, who left his bicycle at around 8pm.

When he returned for his bicycle the next day at around 7.25am, he was shocked to discover that it was damaged.

“It appears that someone may have attempted to steal my bicycle,” Asif said. “When they were unable to break the lock, they apparently damaged the bicycle frame instead.”

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Asif shared a 39-second video showing the damage, which included scratches, on his bicycle and bicycle lock. He can also be heard saying in the footage: “What have they done with my bike?”

‘I feel very helpless’

Asif told Stomp that he has had his bicycle, worth $3,000, for almost five years.

“I literally cried,” he added. “It hurts a lot as l really love and take care of my bike. I feel very helpless.”

The Stomper said he has yet to make a police report as there are no CCTV cameras in the area where his bicycle was parked.

Nevertheless, he hopes to share the incident to raise public awareness and remind fellow cyclists to be extra careful.

“Please avoid leaving your valuable bicycles unattended overnight, especially in areas without CCTV coverage,” said Asif.

“I hope sharing my experience will help prevent similar incidents from happening to others.”

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