Hungry family buys coffee shop food after KFC order arrives over 100 minutes late — and wrong

A man and his family were left frustrated after their dinner order arrived nearly two hours late — and turned out to be meant for someone else.

Stomper See told Stomp he placed an order through the KFC mobile app on April 19 at 6.05pm.

Screenshots shared by the Stomper showed the order was supposed to arrive at his home in Hougang by 6.34pm.

PHOTOS: STOMP

The order included a three-piece chicken combo meal and a Samyang Buldak Carbonara Double Down meal, which amounted to $31.90 including delivery charges.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

However, by 7.59pm, the food had yet to arrive.

“With a hungry family, we were forced to abandon the order and buy food from a local coffee shop,” said the Stomper.

Mr See said the delivery finally arrived at about 8.15pm, more than 100 minutes after the estimated delivery time.

But the problems did not end there.

According to the Stomper, the delivered items did not match what he had ordered. Instead, he received a Samyang Buldak meal that came with medium fries and a regular Fanta Grape drink, as well as a Famous Bowl.

Photos of the receipt show that the order was intended for another customer in Punggol Field, who had paid $21.45 for the items.

“The receipt clearly shows a different customer’s address,” he said.

The Stomper added that he lodged a complaint through KFC’s support system later that night and received an automated response stating that a reply would be provided within 48 hours.

However, he claimed he did not hear back from the company.

Five days later, he received another automated email stating that the case had been closed, so he submitted a second support ticket on April 25.

“This ticket was also marked as closed with zero human interaction or resolution,” said Mr See.

“It is one thing for a delivery to be late or incorrect, it is quite another for a multinational corporation to implement a support system that systematically closes customer complaints without addressing them.”

In response to a Stomp query, a KFC spokesperson said on May 6: “We take all feedback seriously. Our team had since reached out to the customer to understand the situation, and the matter has since been resolved to the customer’s satisfaction.”

Mr See confirmed with Stomp on May 8 that the KFC outlet manager has reached out to him to apologise.

“The manager said the support agent has since been coached and put under supervision,” he said. “I have also received a full refund from them.”

Have something to say? Join in!

Explore more on these topics KFC

food delivery

complaint

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.