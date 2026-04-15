Huge rat tries to run away after getting caught in glue traps at Ang Mo Kio block

A rat was seen trying to escape after getting caught in glue traps during rodent control operations at an Ang Mo Kio HDB estate.

Stomper Khuru shared photos and videos taken at a community garden near Blocks 405 and 406 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 on April 10, at around 9.30pm.

In the video, a rat can be seen scurrying away with two black boards — which appear to be glue traps — attached to its limbs and tail. It attempts to disappear into some plants, but is stopped by a kerb and the traps limiting its movement.

Several men can be seen overlooking the operation, though it is unclear if they noticed the rat.

“I thought they were looking for snakes or anacondas, but it turned out to be trapping rats,” Khuru said.

“I also heard one guy saying he was gonna be catching the rat until midnight. It was a really huge rat though.”

Part of ‘scheduled rodent control operations’

In response to a Stomp query, Ang Mo Kio Town Council (AMKTC) said this was part of scheduled rodent control operations carried out by its appointed pest control operator to manage rodent activity.

A spokesperson added: “Our property team, together with representatives from the National Environment Agency (NEA), were present during the exercise to ensure that appropriate measures were carried out in accordance with the Code of Practice for the Performance of Pest Management Services.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to remind residents to dispose food waste properly and responsibly, as collective action is key to maintaining a clean and pest-free living environment.”

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