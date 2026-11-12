The mess comprised plastic packaging and heaps of burnt sparklers.

Hougang resident sees litter scattered across estate after Deepavali weekend, town council clears it swiftly

Hougang resident and Stomper Kovanites was out and about on the morning of Nov 9 when he spotted a huge mess near an outdoor amphitheatre in his estate.

Appalled by the state of the area, he snapped a photo and shared it with Stomp.

Thankfully, the town council took swift action and was able to resolve the matter in no time.

The extent of the litter in Hougang after the Deepavali weekend

Kovanites was walking past a sheltered structure near Block 237 Hougang Street 21 at 8am on Nov 9 when he first saw the mess.

Upon seeing it, he recalled noticing people gathering there the night before, on Nov 8 , which coincided with Deepavali.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

The 55-year-old project manager told Stomp: “There was a big group of adults and children celebrating.”

He estimated there to be more than 60 people, though the number cannot be confirmed. He claimed that they were mostly eating and playing with sparklers.

A photo shows the litter comprising empty plastic packaging, plastic bags and heaps of burnt sparklers strewn all over the ground.

The Stomper saw the litter on the morning of Nov 9. PHOTO: STOMP

According to Kovanites, who has been living in the estate for about 13 years , this was the first time such an incident had occurred in the area .

“I felt disappointed because there were adults around, and they should have been showing a good example to their children,” he commented.

Town council cleans up mess promptly

Kovanites applauded the town council’s quick work on cleaning up the mess.

He remarked: “The town council did a good clean-up. Kudos to them.”

In response to a Stomp query, Aljunied-Hougang Town Council confirmed that it was aware of the matter.

“ The litter was cleared by our cleaning staff as part of routine estate cleaning operations ,” said a spokesperson.

“We would like to remind all users of common areas to dispose of their litter responsibly and to keep shared spaces clean. Littering is an offence under the law, and members of the public are encouraged to play their part in helping to maintain a clean living environment.”

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.