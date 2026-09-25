A resident has seen urine on multiple occasions at his void deck despite notices being put up.

Hougang resident says void deck has become ‘informal toilet’ due to public urination, town council installing CCTV

A Hougang resident is fed up with people allegedly urinating at a void deck daily despite repeated reports and a notice telling people not to do so.

The resident alerted Stomp to the problem around the dry riser breeching inlet at Block 234 Hougang Avenue 1.

He said he has reported the issue numerous times through the OneService app, to the National Environment Agency (NEA) and to the police via its I-Witness reporting platform.

“I have personally witnessed an individual urinating at this location while walking towards the block,” he said.

Photos taken on Sept 14 show dark, wet patches on the ground around the dry riser breeching inlet.

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A “No Urinating” sign can also be seen on the wall nearby.

The resident said bicycles are frequently parked next to the inlet and that he has observed urine patches on the surrounding ground.

‘Increasingly strong smell’

According to the resident, the affected area would appear to be washed whenever he reported the issue.

“When there is no report, the urine remains and accumulates, resulting in an increasingly strong smell and an unpleasant and unhygienic environment for residents,” he said.

“The repeated urination has effectively turned this section of the void deck into an informal public toilet.”

He felt that the existing notice had not been sufficient to deter the behaviour and suggested installing CCTV cameras in the area.

“I hope the relevant authorities can look into this recurring issue and consider more effective preventive measures, including CCTV coverage if feasible,” he added.

CCTV to be installed

In response to queries from Stomp, Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) confirmed that it is aware of the public urination issue at the block.

“To address the nuisance, our conservancy contractor has been carrying out regular cleaning of the affected area, including the use of cleaning chemicals to maintain cleanliness and hygiene,” said an AHTC spokesperson.

As the problem persisted, educational posters were put up in the vicinity on Sept 3 to remind members of the public to be mindful of public hygiene and keep common areas clean.

The town council said the matter has also been brought to the attention of the relevant authority.

It added: “In addition, a CCTV camera will be installed in the area to serve as a deterrent and support efforts to address the issue.”

AHTC said it will continue to monitor the situation and ensure that the area is kept clean and well maintained.

According to NEA, those found urinating or defecating in public may be fined up to $1,000 for the first conviction. Second and third offences are liable on conviction to fines not exceeding $2,000 and $5,000, respectively, as well as further fines.

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