Hougang resident feels ‘targeted’ after finding food scraps on his BMW, police investigating

A Hougang resident said he feels “targeted” after food scraps were allegedly thrown onto his car multiple times over the past few years.

The latest incident occurred on April 5 at about 3am at an open-air carpark near Block 541 Hougang Avenue 8.

Photos and a video shared by the Stomper show food stains and scraps splattered across the rear of his white BMW.

He said this was the fourth such incident and that his car appeared to be the only one affected.

“Only my car is the target,” he said. “I’ve lived here 21 years and never had this problem before.”

The resident told Stomp that the issue first began in 2023, when water was allegedly poured onto his vehicle. On another occasion in 2025, he believed urine had been thrown.

Earlier this year, he also found cooked food — including rice with gravy and meat — on his car.

He claims the incidents started after another driver in the area began “choping” the same parking lot about three years ago.

“He will quickly move his car to that lot whenever it becomes available,” said the resident, adding that “parking is first come, first served — no one owns a lot”.

While he suspects this driver may be involved, he acknowledged that he does not have evidence.

The Stomper said he was woken up by his daughter over the latest incident and went downstairs to check on his car.

“There were many rats — easily six to eight — which ran off when I approached,” he recounted, adding that the food scraps had also attracted other pests like cockroaches and ants.

PHOTOS: STOMP

“Can you imagine if these rats had gotten into my engine bay or the cockroaches and ants had entered my car?”

He then washed his car and only managed to sleep at about 6am, before waking up again at 7.30am for work.

The resident, who reported the matter to the town council and the police following the latest incident, added: “I’m just very disappointed by this behaviour.”

In response to a Stomp query, the police confirmed that a report has been lodged and investigations are ongoing.

A spokesperson for Ang Mo Kio Town Council (AMKTC) said it has received feedback about the matter.

“Our conservancy team has been deployed to clean the affected area following each reported incident,” the spokesperson said. “The case has also been referred to the National Environment Agency (NEA) to identify the culprit and take enforcement actions.”

The town council added that residents who observe high-rise littering are encouraged to report such incidents via the OneService app.

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