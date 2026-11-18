A preschool teacher at HATCH by TOUCH Preschools was fired after an investigation into her conduct towards a child on Nov 12.

A preschool teacher has been fired after a video appeared to show her repeatedly jerking a young student’s chin upwards during a dance practice.

A nearby resident filmed the incident that happened at HATCH by TOUCH Preschools at Block 606 Hougang Avenue 4.

The preschool’s head, Ms Juliana Geetha , told Stomp on Nov 17 that the t eacher’s employment had been terminated with immediate effect following an investigation i nto her conduct towards the child.

The centre will also be submitting an incident report to the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) .

Upon receiving the videos, Geetha said the teacher was suspended and removed from all centre activities as a precautionary measure while the investigation was ongoing.

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“ We take any feedback regarding the treatment of children very seriously and do not condone any form of inappropriate behaviour towards them,” she said.

The p reschool had also spoken with the child’s parents to inform them of the incident and the teacher’s dismissal, and would continue working with them to support their daughter’s well-being.

Resident concerned by teacher’s conduct

A Stomper who lives near the preschool, who only wished to be identified as X, shared videos of the incident with Stomp.

The footage was taken on Nov 12, between 10.54am and 10.58am .

One video shows children crawling on their hands and feet along the perimetre of an open-air court.

Another shows them rehearsing a dance. At one point, the supervising teacher approaches a girl and appears to jerk her chin upwards several times .

The girl then seemingly leans back from the impact and wipes at her face towards the end of the video .

X said this was the first time she had witnessed such behaviour at the preschool, describing the children as appearing “frightened” by the teacher’s “rough” actions .

“I watched it with a heavy heart... If she dares to behave like this in public, what happens inside the classroom? ” the Stomper said in Mandarin.

X added that the preschool appeared to hold similar outdoor activities every week, as she recognised the music being played .

On the day of the incident, she decided to observe more closely after hearing a child crying “ especially loudly” a nd noticing that the teacher was speaking loudly.

The Stomper also recalled seeing the children kneeling on the ground on a “dirty” floor, but said she did not manage to capture that part on video.

The Hougang resident said she had not approached the preschool or made a report to the authorities, but hoped that sharing the footage would help protect the children .

Preschool explains activities, says incident report will be filed

In response to Stomp, Geetha explained that the children seen crawling on their hands and feet were participating in a warm-up activity known as the “bear walk”.

The activity aims to s trengthen their core, shoulder and upper body muscles while developing gross motor skills, coordination, balance and body awareness .

She added that the dance practice was part of the preschool’s programme.

The preschool head said teachers are required to assess their surroundings for potential hazards before conducting outdoor activities, and affirmed that the safety protocol had been observed at the time of the recording .

“ We deeply regret that this incident occurred and understand the concerns it has raised among parents and the community, ” she said.

“ We are grateful to members of the public for their vigilance in bringing this incident to our attention. ”

She emphasised that the preschool remained committed to providing a safe, nurturing and respectful learning environment, and would take appropriate action when its standards of care and professionalism are breached.

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