Honda driver nearly collides with multiple vehicles after making illegal turn at Sims Avenue

A motorist was shocked to see a Honda Jazz making an illegal turn at the junction of Sims Way and Sims Avenue.

Stomper Loo said the incident occurred on Feb 1 at about 3.38pm.

"This white Honda Jazz made an illegal and reckless right turn on lane four from Sims Way into Sims Avenue," he said.

In a video shared by Loo, the Honda Jazz can be seen turning right despite the opposing traffic having the right of way and a green traffic light.

Loo noted that the Honda driver's manoeuvre resulted in a near-collision with several other vehicles, including:

A red car travelling straight

A motorcyclist going straight in the opposite direction

A black van travelling straight

A GetGo vehicle travelling straight

"Such reckless and inconsiderate driving needs to be brought to court and punished accordingly to the Road Traffic Act!" added Loo.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics