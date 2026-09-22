‘Hilariously bad placement’: Man amused by bench installed near Telok Blangah rubbish chute

A bench was seen just steps away from a rubbish chute in Telok Blangah.

Questionable structural designs seem to be increasingly common lately, mostly involving public restrooms.

The problem has seemingly reached outdoor facilities, after Stomper Allan spotted a bench he claimed was recently installed near a rubbish chute.

Photos show a bench just steps away from a rubbish chute at the foot of Block 3 Telok Blangah Crescent. Allan estimated that it was about five steps away and even took a video to demonstrate the distance.

Commenting on the placement of the bench, he said: “Personally, I think it’s a bad idea. Of all possible positions under a HDB block, this location was chosen.”

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When asked if he had seen anyone using the bench since it was placed there, Allan simply said “No”.

He emphasised that he has no issues with the bench being there, but just felt that it was “hilariously bad placement”.

Stomp has reached out to Tanjong Pagar Town Council for comment.

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