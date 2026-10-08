The woman said she lost her ring at Yooland Indoor Playground at Westgate on the evening of Oct 6.

Help! Woman loses gold wedding ring at Westgate playground, calls it ‘very big careless mistake’

A woman is appealing for help to find her gold wedding ring, which she lost at an indoor playground at Westgate on Oct 6.

Stomper Anjana said she was with her daughter at Yooland Indoor Playground in the Jurong mall from around 6.40pm to 7.40pm.

“I left the play area at 7.38pm to use the restroom, and while I was assisting my daughter to wash her hands, I realised I had lost my ring,” she recounted.

Anjana shared the following details of the missing ring:

Customised 916 gold ring

Features the letter T

Set with red and white stones around red enamel

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Appealing for the ring’s return, the Stomper said: “I am reaching out because I made a very big careless mistake which is emotionally affecting me so much.”

She added that the ring holds great sentimental value for her as it had been with her for nine years.

“I understand this was due to my own carelessness and the chances (of finding it) are very slim, but I’m just trying my level best to find my wedding ring,” Anjana said.

If you have any info about the ring, you may contact Stomp at stomp@sph.com.sg or WhatsApp 9384 3761.

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