Half-skinned python found dead near Boon Lay bus stop after apparent accident

Stomper J was met with this “overwhelming” sight when he was returning home after his night shift.

A resident who came across a dead, large reticulated python along Corporation Road on Aug 12 is urging motorists to be more vigilant around Singapore’s wildlife.

Stomper J said he spotted the approximately three metre long python at around 9.15am near the bus stop opposite Block 529 Corporation Road, close to Boon Lay Place and Jurong West Neighbourhood Police Centre.

He had just returned from a night shift as a building technician and was taking his usual route home when he came across the python.

J did not witness the animal being hit. He only saw the aftermath and said the python appeared to have been run over.

It was the first time he had seen a python in the area.

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“I was shocked and stunned to see such a big python, especially in a public area in the morning,” he said.

However, he was “overwhelmed” to learn that the snake had died. J said he contacted the National Parks Board (NParks), after which officers arrived about 15 minutes later.

In photos shared by J, the python appears to be severely injured, with a significant part of its skin ripped off its flesh.

Nearly half of the python’s skin was gone. PHOTO: STOMP

To the Stomper, the incident serves as a reminder that wildlife can sometimes cross roads as Singapore’s urban areas intersect with green spaces.

Reticulated pythons are native to Singapore and play a role in the ecosystem by helping to control rodent populations.

“It is likely this python was moving towards neighbouring residential areas in search of prey,” added the Stomper.

“Given recent community reports of missing stray and community cats in the area, residents should remain observant.”

Roadkill a serious issue for biodiversity: Acres

Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Singapore) (Acres) CEO Kalai Vanan Balakrishnan previously highlighted the dangers faced by wildlife crossing Singapore’s roads following an incident involving a reticulated python on Cecil Road in March.

“Roadkill in urban Singapore remains a serious issue for our biodiversity,” he told Stomp then.

“Our dense road networks cut through many green spaces, forcing animals to cross roads in search of food or mates, and many do not survive these journeys.”

He added that reticulated pythons have adapted well to Singapore’s urban landscape and feed primarily on rats in the drainage network.

Stomp most recently reported on a traffic incident involving wildlife at Mandai Crematorium, where a macaque was allegedly run over by a Toyota Prius Hybrid.

Instead of checking on the animal, the driver had reportedly driven off, leaving the eyewitness in shock.

Motorists and cyclists are encouraged to remain vigilant, particularly in areas close to green spaces, as wildlife may cross roads unexpectedly.

Members of the public who encounter wildlife in distress can contact the Acres Wildlife Rescue Hotline at 9783 7782 or NParks’ Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600.

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