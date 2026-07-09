Group of cyclists take up entire lane on Nicoll Highway, prompting Stomper to slow down

A Stomper was concerned to see a group of cyclists occupying the entire left lane along Nicoll Highway on July 5.

Stomper Anonymous shared in-car camera footage of the incident, which occurred on July 5 at about 9.40pm.

The video shows a group of cyclists riding together and taking up the full width of the left lane as the Stomper’s vehicle travels behind them.

“I saw a group of cyclists using the whole left lane, causing motorists to slow down,” the Stomper said.

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“Cyclists are putting themselves in danger by using the whole left lane and causing trouble for motorists.”

On-road rules for cyclists

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), cyclists riding in groups must keep to a maximum length of five bicycles. This means a maximum of five cyclists when riding in single file, or up to 10 cyclists when riding two abreast on roads with more than one lane.

Groups should also maintain a minimum distance of 30m, or about two lamp posts, between one another.

LTA also advises cyclists to ride as close as practicable to the far left edge of the road to allow motorists to overtake safely.

Cyclists who flout the cycling group size rule may be fined $150.

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