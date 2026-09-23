A group of people was seen seemingly vaping next to a playground in Tampines, with children playing nearby.

Group allegedly vapes near Tampines playground, Stomper suspects Kpods as 2 seen ‘trembling’

A man was concerned after spotting a group seemingly vaping next to a playground in Tampines, with children playing nearby.

Stomper Anonymous said he saw the group near Block 505 Tampines Central on Sept 17 at about 5.30pm.

He told Stomp that he observed them for about 10 minutes and suspected they were using Kpods or vapes containing the anaesthetic etomidate.

The Stomper shared a video showing several people sitting near the playground.

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One man can be seen putting what appears to be a vape to his mouth before exhaling what appears to be vapour.

The Stomper said he suspected the group was using Kpods because some of them appeared to be “in a daze”.

“At least two of them were trembling,” he claimed.

According to him, members of the group appeared to range in age from their 20s to their 40s.

The father of three said he was alone at the time but was particularly concerned because other children were playing nearby.

“Appalled,” he said, when asked how he felt about what he witnessed.

“Especially when they are doing it right in public, at a playground with kids playing.”

The Stomper said he called the police before contacting the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) to report what he had seen.

In response to a Stomp query, HSA said it was aware of the incident.

“We are aware of these incidents and are following up to investigate,” said HSA.

HSA encouraged members of the public to report suspected vaping-related offences through its online reporting form at go.gov.sg/reportvape.

Reports can also be made by calling HSA at 6684 2036 or 6684 2037 from 7am to midnight daily, including weekends and public holidays.

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