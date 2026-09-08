A group of 12 customers reported food poisoning symptoms after dining at Trishaw Coffee House at Hotel Royal.

Group of 12 experience food poisoning after buffet at Hotel Royal, SFA finds no lapses after inspection

A party of 12, including a six-year-old child, reported suffering from food poisoning symptoms after a buffet dinner at Hotel Royal in August.

Stomper Tan said she and her friends had made a dinner reservation for Aug 16 at Trishaw Coffee House, located within the hotel.

According to her, there was nothing amiss about the dinner itself, and the group ate many dishes at the buffet, such as crabs, duck, porridge and a durian dessert.

However, Tan said the group began experiencing symptoms of food poisoning “one by one” late at night.

“Diarrhoea is the first thing that start for most of us. For my six-year-old, she (complained of) stomach pain and later on, she vomited,” said Tan.

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As for herself, Tan said she began feeling bloated at around 11pm. After going to bed, she woke up suddenly in the middle of the night with a bout of diarrhoea.

Though the Stomper took charcoal pills, her condition did not improve. “Got worse the next day, with vomiting and diarrhoea,” she said.

She was admitted to Woodlands Hospital on Aug 17 and diagnosed with gastroenteritis.

Under the hospital’s WH@Home scheme, she was sent home to recover on Aug 18. The Stomper said her symptoms were the worst of the group — a nurse had to visit her home daily to administer an antibiotic drip until Aug 21 when she was officially discharged.

Stomper Tan was on hospitalisation leave and had a nurse visit her home daily to administer an antibiotic drip. PHOTO: STOMP

Tan said that her husband also suffered some symptoms of food poisoning, but opted to self-medicate so that he could stay home to take care of their daughter while Tan was in the hospital.

Another friend similarly visited the hospital, and at least five others in the group visited clinics to treat their food poisoning symptoms.

Tan said some, like her husband, did not visit a doctor, but also had mild symptoms of food poisoning.

Tan showed Stomp screenshots of the group’s correspondence with a Hotel Royal employee, who had asked them for supporting documents to submit to the hotel’s insurance provider.

However, she said that as of Sept 3, no one from the insurance company has reached out to the group.

Tan confirmed she had also lodged a report with the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

Hotel Royal in contact with affected diners

A representative from Hotel Royal told Stomp on Aug 26 that it was aware that several members of a group who dined at Trishaw Coffee House on Aug 16 subsequently reported gastrointestinal symptoms.

“We are concerned for their well-being and have been in contact with the affected diners to provide assistance,” said the representative.

“Upon being informed, the hotel promptly conducted an internal review and implemented precautionary food-safety measures,” the Hotel Royal representative added.

SFA: No lapses detected

In response to Stomp’s queries, the SFA said on Sept 7 that it had inspected the food establishment and did not detect any food safety lapses.

“Nonetheless, the food operator was reminded to ensure their premises are clean and well-maintained and their food handlers adhere to good food safety practices,” said the agency.

Members of the public who have concerns about food safety practices by food operators should report to SFA via SFA’s online feedback form (www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback).

Stomp has contacted Hotel Royal following SFA’s investigations for additional comment.

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